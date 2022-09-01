Newcastle RL: Opposing views on judiciary rulings at pointy end of season

Macquarie's Steve Kidd expressed disappointment and questioned inconsistencies while Maitland's Matt Lantry described "two good results for two important players in our team".
Advertisement
The Newcastle Rugby League coaches had contrasting reactions to recent judiciary hearings, with opposite outcomes for their respective clubs at the pointy end of the 2022 season.
Treacy (crusher tackle) was found guilty by the panel on Wednesday night and copped a three-game suspension, meaning the Scorpions forward is sidelined for Saturday's preliminary final against Cessnock at Toronto and won't be available for the title showdown if they qualify.
Maitland prop Taylor (dangerous contact) was given a not guilty verdict and walked away free on the same night, a fortnight after fellow forward Mata'utia (careless high tackle) successfully contested a charge and avoided any ban.
In what marks a double blow for Macquarie, Taylor's tackle resulted in Scorpions halfback Bayden Searle suffering a broken leg during last weekend's major semi clash.
"It's just disappointing and it's inconsistent," Kidd said.
Maitland's duo were represented by former NRL coach Garth Brennan.
"All in all, two good results for two important players in our team," Lantry said.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.