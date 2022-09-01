Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Macquarie Scorpions and Maitland Pickers react to contrasting fortunes at judiciary

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 1 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle RL: Opposing views on judiciary rulings at pointy end of season

Macquarie's Steve Kidd expressed disappointment and questioned inconsistencies while Maitland's Matt Lantry described "two good results for two important players in our team".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.