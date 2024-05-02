Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'I couldn't see a way out': Julie Goodwin's life now an open book

LR
By Lisa Rockman
May 2 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
May 16-19, Lake Macquarie.

Julie Goodwin has taken her memoir Your Time Starts Now on the road and is headlining this month's Write Here Festival at Lake Macquarie.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.