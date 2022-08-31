It was a night of mixed results at the Newcastle Rugby League judiciary with Macquarie's Bobby Treacy ruled out for the rest of the season and Maitland's James Taylor free to play next weekend's grand final.
Treacy was suspended after being found guilty of a crusher tackle while Taylor was found not guilty of dangerous contact.
Hearings took place on Wednesday.
The charges arose from separate incidents in the same major semi-final on the weekend, with hosts Maitland beating Macquarie 42-14.
Maitland booked a place in the 2022 decider and risked starting prop Taylor being suspended if found guilty by the panel, however, he's now available to play.
Macquarie are at home to Cessnock in Saturday's preliminary final with winners progressing to the title showdown, however, forward Treacy will now be sidelined for the remainder of the play-offs having lost his case and copped a ban.
Each player was facing a two-match suspension with early guilty pleas.
Maitland also successfully contested Pat Mata'utia's recent careless high tackle charge, which could have seen him miss the entire finals series.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
