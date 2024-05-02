Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'Moved like a dog from cage to cage': children in foster care speak out

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 2 2024 - 6:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The report has exposed the grim nature of caring for vulnerable children in NSW. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)
The report has exposed the grim nature of caring for vulnerable children in NSW. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)

CHILDREN have spoken out on their harrowing experiences in the NSW foster care system, launching an urgent review by the NSW government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.