Broken system: foster child allegedly assaulted by male care worker

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
December 29 2023 - 4:30am
The NSW child protection system is broken. Thousands of kids are being left in harm's way, carer and caseworker numbers are dwindling, and support is scarce. In her continuing series, Gabriel Fowler today examines the true costs of care.

FOSTER families are desperate for more support to house and protect the children in their care, saying they receive little or no help from for-profit service providers.

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

