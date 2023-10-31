Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Last-resort style accommodation on the cards for Hunter kids in crisis

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
November 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE race is on to place scores of vulnerable kids living in out-of-home care in the Hunter with less than a week to go before service provider Bright Now closes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.