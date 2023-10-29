Newcastle Herald
Tarro Rail Bridge repairs: all lanes reopen on the New England Highway

Updated October 30 2023 - 7:25am, first published 7:22am
GOOD news for motorists on the New England Highway as the Tarro Rail Bridge reopens to traffic.

