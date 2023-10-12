Newcastle Herald
Tarro Rail Bridge lanes to remain closed for urgent structural repairs

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
October 12 2023 - 7:30pm
Left, The outside lanes are closed on Tarro Rail Bridge, right, banked traffic earlier this week. Pictures by Live Traffic NSW
ENGINEERS are working out how to urgently repair the Tarro Rail Bridge but travellers have been warned the closures could be in place for weeks.

