Police claim Mitchell Ferguson stole copper cabling, tools, ute and trailer worth $150,000 from substation

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
October 12 2023 - 3:15pm
Mitchell Ferguson faced Newcastle Local Court on Thursday. File picture
A MAN police claim broke into an electrical substation at Wallsend last month and stole copper cabling, a ute, trailer and power tools with an estimated value of $150,000, has been charged.

