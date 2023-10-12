A MAN police claim broke into an electrical substation at Wallsend last month and stole copper cabling, a ute, trailer and power tools with an estimated value of $150,000, has been charged.
Mitchell Ferguson, 38, was allegedly caught stripping copper cabling in the driveway of a home at Marks Point when police arrived to execute a search warrant about 1.45pm on October 3.
A further search of the property allegedly revealed a large quantity of tools police claim were stolen from the Abbott Street substation.
According to police, the substation was allegedly broken into about 1.20am on September 18 and a short time later a ute was found burnt-out at Redhead Beach.
Ferguson was due to face Newcastle Local Court today, after he was arrested at the Marks Point home and taken to Belmont Police Station.
He was charged with aggravated break and enter; receive property - theft, enter building or land with intent to commit indictable offence; larceny and destroy or damage property.
He first appeared at Belmont Local Court on Wednesday where he was formally refused bail.
