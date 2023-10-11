A police stand-off at Swansea was nearing its 18th hour on Thursday morning as officers continued to negotiate with a man who was refusing to come out of a home.
Police the operation at Lake Road was ongoing at the time of publication and specialist officers were attempting to get a man to leave a house.
The Newcastle Herald understands no-one has been injured since the operation began and no-one else is inside the house with the man.
IN THE NEWS:
Police were called to the scene at about 3pm on Wednesday and tried to speak with a man, who allegedly went inside a home and refused to come out.
A perimeter was established around the property and negotiators, the Bearcat armoured police vehicle, specialist tactical officers and the dog unit were dispatched as part of the operation.
"You just hope it ends safely and nobody gets injured, we'll be waiting to see what unfolds but hopefully things get back to normal soon," a witness told the Herald on Wednesday afternoon.
NSW Police say there is no risk to the public and more information would be provided when it becomes available.
"Lake Road remains closed and the public is being urged to avoid the area," a NSW Police spokesperson said on Thursday morning.
