Drink spiking cases in Newcastle local government area have almost tripled in five years, prompting the NSW government to warn people against accepting drinks from others.
The government has launched a campaign to tackle the problem, after a 20 per cent rise in cases across the state in a year.
Newcastle had 21 cases of drink spiking in the 2022/23 financial year, rising from eight cases in 2018/19, NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data showed.
This was the second highest number of incidents in NSW behind Sydney, which recorded 52 cases in 2022/23.
Wollongong ranked third with 16 cases and Central Coast fourth with 11 cases. Lake Macquarie recorded four cases, Port Stephens three and Cessnock three.
NSW Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris said he was concerned that NSW Police recorded 220 drink or food spiking incidents in 2022/23.
"This campaign is crucial for raising awareness of drink spiking, which is at its highest rate in NSW for five years," Mr Harris said.
"Drink spiking is a serious criminal offence and I encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses this behaviour to report it to NSW Police."
In NSW, penalties include a maximum of two years in prison or an $11,000 fine, or both.
The government released its "Think Safe to Drink Safe" campaign on Wednesday.
The campaign aimed to educate patrons and venue staff on "positive drinking behaviours", as well as provide tips to reduce "potential risks to personal safety".
One of the key tips stated: "Don't accept drinks from others".
"Always buy your own and watch it get made. Never leave your drink unattended and avoid batch drinks like punches that may have unknown ingredients and alcohol content."
The campaign urged patrons to pace themselves while drinking alcohol and avoid shouts, shots and drinking games.
"Count your drinks, try a low-alcohol alternative, or have a spacer of water between alcoholic drinks. Don't be pressured into drinking more than you want or intend to."
It further urged people to "keep an eye on your mates", "have a plan B" and "trust your feelings and instincts".
"Let someone know which venue you're drinking at. If you go to another location, particularly with someone you don't know well, send the address to a trusted friend."
In June, Newcastle group What Were You Wearing? collected 20,000 signatures to petition state parliament for reforms to include training for security and bar staff at nightclubs on drink-spiking and sexual violence prevention.
Mr Harris, also the Member for Wyong, said the government was "committed to supporting efforts that help venues keep their patrons safe".
The education campaign includes information and tips with posters, fact sheets, coasters and social media messages.
Mr Harris asked venues to embrace the campaign to "help educate staff and patrons about how to protect themselves and their friends".
He said the campaign received support from industry representatives and police at the Liquor Accord Forum on Tuesday in Darling Harbour.
"By working together, we can ensure everyone has an enjoyable and safe summer season."
