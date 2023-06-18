WHAT Were You Wearing? (WWYW) advocates will take their fight against drink-spiking and sexual violence to parliament this week.
It comes less than a month after the Newcastle not-for-profit garnered 20,000 signatures on a petition to reform the responsible service of alcohol (RSA) to include training for security and bar staff at nightclubs on drink-spiking and sexual violence prevention - along with the skills to help patrons in the event of an incident.
It took six months of campaigning to gain enough signatures to have their petition debated, WWYW founder Sarah Williams said.
"Getting 20,000 signatures has by no means been an easy process," she said.
"The team has put in a great deal of hard work to get the petition over the line.
"From attending festivals to running social media campaigns, to getting signatures on nights out, we've put in the hard yards and the outcome has resulted in an overwhelmingly positive response."
We hope to educate venues across Australia to make change, and save lives.- WWYW education vice president Claudia Holt
The team hopes to improve patron safety in venues across the country through educational resources, spiking prevention kits and educational posters.
WWYW vice president of education Claudia Holt said she believed education was vital in making change.
"Getting the petition to pass through NSW Parliament is just the first step in a long journey ahead for us," she said.
"Our wider goal is to see this change roll out over Australia.
"We hope to educate venues across Australia to make change, and save lives."
The not-for-profit launched with an art exhibition similar to a project done by an American organisation of the same name.
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp will debate the petition on their behalf on Thursday, and Ms Williams encouraged supporters to contact their local state member.
"If you would like to help us get the petition passed, we encourage you to call, email or tag your local MP in our socials, to get their attention and educate them prior to the debate," she said.
"The team has put in the hard work, and now it's in the hands of the government to make their decision.
"We are hoping they make the decision in our favour."
WWYW members will be going to the debate on Thursday. For more information visit their social channels.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
