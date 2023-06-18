Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

What Were You Wearing? petition against drink-spiking goes to parliament

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
June 18 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What Were You Wearing? founder Sarah Williams. Picture by Simone De Peak
What Were You Wearing? founder Sarah Williams. Picture by Simone De Peak

WHAT Were You Wearing? (WWYW) advocates will take their fight against drink-spiking and sexual violence to parliament this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.