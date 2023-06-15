The search has resumed for a Bolton Point man believed to be missing in waters off the coast of Lake Macquarie.
The search for Ashley McKellar, 43, was suspended on the evening of June 15 after rescue crews lost light.
They returned to the patch of ocean - about 40km from shore, between Anna Bay and Norah Head - at first light on June 16.
Police confirmed on Friday morning the search was ongoing.
Emergency crews were alerted to Mr McKellar's disappearance after his 4.8 metre Quintrex aluminium boat failed to return as planned on Wednesday night.
Searchers found an empty vessel late morning on Thursday, but Mr McKellar remained missing.
Police said the man's family had "serious concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character".
Mr McKellar is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall with medium build and short brown hair. He wears dark-rimmed glasses. Police believe he may have a launched his boat from lake access at Bolton Point, at about 10.30am Wednesday.
