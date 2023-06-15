Newcastle Herald
Emergency crews resume search for missing Bolton Point boatie Ashley McKellar

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 16 2023 - 10:31am, first published 9:56am
An emergency crew searching for Ashley McKellar on June 16. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The search has resumed for a Bolton Point man believed to be missing in waters off the coast of Lake Macquarie.

