Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Love Parenting Newcastle's Mel Burgess says parents should talk to kids about the Greta bus crash

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 16 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mel Burgess, of Love Parenting Newcastle, says parents should resist the urge to "sugar-coat the facts".
Mel Burgess, of Love Parenting Newcastle, says parents should resist the urge to "sugar-coat the facts".

Parents should talk to their kids about the Greta bus disaster to help them process their feelings, a parent coach says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.