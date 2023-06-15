Police are appealing for help in their search for a woman missing from the Lake Macquarie area.
Angelina Tofaeono, 36, was last seen at a shopping centre at Glendale, near Cardiff, about 1pm on June 14.
She was reported missing and officers from Lake Macquarie Police District have started an investigation into her whereabouts.
Ms Tofaeono is described as being of Pacific Islander appearance, about 165-175cm tall, large build, with black hair. She was wearing a green jacket and black shorts.
She lives with several medical conditions for which she needs regular medication, police said in a statement.
Ms Tofaeono is known to frequent Cameron Park and Farley as well as the Sydney suburb of Burwood.
Anyone who may have seen her or has information as to her whereabouts is being urged to contact Lake Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
