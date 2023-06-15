The apartment building boom on Brunker Road has hit the 500 mark as plans emerge for two more redevelopments on the urban growth strip.
A development group plans to lodge an application with City of Newcastle this month for a six-storey, 72-apartment complex called The Village on the site of the Hunter Drama and Ansteys Healthcare buildings.
The council received another application this month for a 27-unit development over four floors near the Nineways intersection.
City of Newcastle's DA register shows developers have lodged plans for 501 apartments worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the past 10 years on Brunker Road, which the council has identified as a growth corridor.
The proposed $50 million Village redevelopment is the second largest of the 14 projects planned or built on Brunker Road in the past decade, after the Foundry complex in Adamstown.
A spokesman for the developers, Mario Mourad, said on Thursday that the apartment building included a large central courtyard and views over Newcastle Racecourse.
"It's on the largest land holding at Broadmeadow at the moment," Mr Mourad said.
"It's a big development. We're spending a bit of money on it as well."
A company called KS Investments Group paid $9 million last year for the prominent 5000-square-metre site on the corner of Brunker and Coolah roads.
Mr Mourad is involved in two other developments under construction in Adamstown.
Another developer, Entri Group, has lodged plans for a four-storey apartment building at 14 Brunker Road, on the corner of Heddon Road, with a cost estimate of $6.5 million.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
