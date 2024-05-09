Gold Coast beer festival pulling up a stool in Foreshore Park

NEWCASTLE'S reputation as a mecca for ale connoisseurs continues to ferment with another craft beer festival scheduled for the city.
Gold Coast's Crafted Beer Festival is expanding to Foreshore Park on Saturday, November 16 as the event's first foray outside the glitter strip.
For the past seven years the festival has steadily grown to a 6000-capacity at Broadbeach through a mix of craft breweries and cider houses, distilleries, live music and food.
The Newcastle edition is aiming to attract 4000 to 5000 people to the harbourside location.
"Newcastle was chosen because it replicates a similar sort of lifestyle that's on the Gold Coast really," Crafted Beer Festival co-founder and director, Anna Cook, said.
"It has a really thriving craft beer scene, a beachside culture, next to a real foodie culture as well, fresh produce and an amazing restaurant and dining scene."
The Hunter already has a host of beer festivals. Bitter & Twisted Boutique Beer Festival has been bringing punters to Maitland Gaol every November for nearly 15 years and Newcastle Beer Fest has found a successful home in King Edward Park in March.
On July 13 Rydges Resort at Lovedale will host the 12th Hunter Valley Beer & Wine Fesival, which for the first time, will be an official GABS (Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular) event.
In the past, Crafted Beer Festival has featured national headline indie-rock bands such as Polish Club and British India and activities like beer yoga and ping pong and hot wing-eating competitions.
"It's kind of a full-day festival experience," Cook said. "It's not you're typical food festival. It's more of a bring your picnic rug and all your mates around for a day of live music and food."
Outside of inner-west Sydney, Newcastle arguably boasts the biggest craft beer scene in NSW. Cook said she hoped to have a strong representation of Newcastle breweries in the festival's "local's lane" section.
The festival is expected to showcase 40 breweries and around 300 different beers and alcoholic beverages.
The full line-up of breweries and music artists will be announced in July when tickets go on sale.
