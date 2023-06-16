Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Family and friends to 'paddle out' in memory of Hunter Valley wedding bus crash victim Zach Bray

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 16 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zach Bray, 29, was killed in the Greta wedding bus crash tragedy.
Zach Bray, 29, was killed in the Greta wedding bus crash tragedy.

To celebrate the life of a young man who "glowed bright and made a difference" Zach Bray's family and friends will gather and paddle out in his memory, at his favourite beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.