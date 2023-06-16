Knights to pay tribute to Greta bus crash victims

Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights to wear black armbands, hold minute's silence in tribute to Greta bus crash victims

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 16 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:00pm
The Newcastle Knights will wear black armbands against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday as a mark of respect for the victims of the Greta bus tragedy.

