ALL senior and junior Australian rules games in the Hunter have been called off this weekend as a mark of respect following the Greta bus tragedy that has devastated the Singleton Roosters.
Hunter Central Coast AFL clubs were informed of the decision on Wednesday after a meeting of the league's board on Tuesday night.
"As a mark of respect, all matches across AFL Hunter Central Coast seniors will be cancelled and all juniors postponed this weekend (17-18 June)," community football and competition manager Sam Cunningham wrote in a letter notifying clubs.
"The postponed round of junior matches will be rescheduled during the wet weather round [13 August].
"Normal fixtures will resume on 24-25 June."
In addition to the weekend's games, the senior men's and women's representative matches planned for next month have been postponed. South Coast were due to visit Newcastle's No.1 Sportsground on July 1.
Nadene McBride, one of several Roosters members who died in Sunday's crash, was due to coach the women's rep team.
Her daughter Kyah, Singleton's captain who also passed away, would have played in the game.
Two other female Singleton players died in the crash - Lynan Scott and Tori Cowburn.
Men's players Andrew Scott, husband of Lynan, and Kane Symons, were also among the 10 deceased.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
