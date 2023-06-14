Newcastle Herald
Hunter Central Coast AFL games called off this weekend as mark of respect following Greta bus tragedy

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 14 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 12:55pm
File photo.

ALL senior and junior Australian rules games in the Hunter have been called off this weekend as a mark of respect following the Greta bus tragedy that has devastated the Singleton Roosters.

