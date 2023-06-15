WYONG captain-coach Mitch Williams doesn't feel finished yet and will consider continuing in 2024, but says the focus remains squarely on the club's current Newcastle Rugby League campaign.
Williams has been at the helm ever since the Roos rejoined the Newcastle RL ranks during a COVID-impacted 2020, now steering them to a share of third spot on the ladder after 11 rounds.
What happens beyond this season - playing on, just mentoring or nothing at all - hasn't been exactly determined as one of the competition's most dangerous hookers plots the rest of 2023.
"I'm keen to captain-coach again and I definitely see myself coaching into the future, but will sit down and work that all out [later]," Williams told the Newcastle Herald.
"We've got ourselves in a really strong spot and a spot where most people didn't think we'd be, so just keeping the focus on that for now."
Williams, who notched up his 250th appearance for Wyong in 2022, initially "only signed for this year".
He was part of a 2009 premiership the last time the Roos played Newcastle RL and enjoyed a NSW Cup stint at the club between 2015 and 2018.
Wyong finished top of the table in 2020, having relocated from a cancelled Central Coast competition, before being knocked out by Souths in a cut-throat semi.
Wyong were sixth last year, six points shy of finals.
However, the Roos (16 points) now find themselves in the thick of title contention surrounded by Cessnock (17), Souths (16), Entrance (14) and Macquarie (12).
They lost to leaders the Pickers (20) at Maitland last weekend (16-0) but recently beat Macquarie (22-14) and Cessnock (26-18) in back-to-back outings.
Wyong have four road trips left on the run home before a bye in round 18.
"Four of six away is a tough way to finish off and the bye in the last round probably isn't ideal when we could use one now," Williams said.
"Finals no doubt [minimum] and we've been close to top three all year so that's our goal. But it's winning each week and seeing where we are at the end of the season."
Elsewhere, the likes of Cessnock's Harry Siejka (end of 2026), Souths' Andrew Ryan (2025), Wests' Rick Stone (2024), Macquarie's Matt Roach (2024) and Maitland's Matt Lantry (2024) continue in longer-term coaching deals at Newcastle RL clubs.
Contracts for Phil Williams (Central), Ian Bourke (Lakes), Brad Tighe (Northern Hawks) and Jamy Forbes (The Entrance) are due to expire this year.
Meanwhile, a minute silence will be observed prior to all Newcastle RL matches this weekend following the Greta bus tragedy.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
