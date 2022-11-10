Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Former Knights coach Rick Stone to guide Newcastle Rugby League club Wests for next two seasons

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 10 2022 - 2:42pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rick Stone. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Former Knights coach Rick Stone will guide Newcastle Rugby League club Western Suburbs for the next two seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.