Former Knights coach Rick Stone will guide Newcastle Rugby League club Western Suburbs for the next two seasons.
Stone joins Wests, where his son Ben plays, in 2023 and 2024 after recently finishing his time at Queensland Cup side Burleigh Bears.
Wests officials confirmed the move on Thursday.
Stone had been linked to the role following the departure of previous Wests coach Todd Lowrie (2020-22), who recently took up an assistant role at the Melbourne Storm.
Wests last won the Newcastle RL premiership in 2019.
Stone, aged 55, coached the Knights on 72 occasions across two NRL stints between 2009 and 2015.
He was in charge of English Super League outfit Huddersfield between 2016 and 2018.
Having returned home in 2019, Stone coached the CRL Newcastle side in the NSW Women's Premiership and later the Roosters in NRLW.
He's also had international experience with Fiji and Lebanon.
The Rosellas also appointed Lucas Miller (reserves) and Matt Atkinson (under 19s) to coach next year's lower grades.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
