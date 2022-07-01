Newcastle Rugby League: Macquarie Scorpions name new coach for next two years

The Macquarie Scorpions have announced a new coach for the next two years.
Matt Roach will take over from current mentor Steve Kidd after this season.
Advertisement
Macquarie officials made the announcement on Friday.
Newcastle Rugby League premiership-winning coach Adam Bettridge, who led the Scorpions to victory in 2017, was full of praise for the incoming and outgoing mentors.
"Congrats to @mjroach83 on the job for the next few years at the Scorps, couldn't be happier for you mate and all the hard work you have put in. Club is in great hands," Bettridge posted on social media.
"Well done to @kiddy on the job you have done, hopefully go out with a trophy this year."
There are five rounds remaining in the Newcastle RL competition with equal-fourth Macquarie away to Western Suburbs at Harker Oval on Sunday.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.