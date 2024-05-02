What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Region

Tocal Field Days 9am to 5pm, Tocal Agricultural College on Tocal Road, Tocal.
Lake Mac Autumn Fair Lake Mac Autumn Fair POSTPONED until May 25, 2024.
The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle. From 10am to noon, engage in one-on-one conversations with local professional photographers working in various genres as part of Stories of Light, by WH!P COLLECTIVE.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am to 1pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Morisset Shop & Feast Markets 9am to 2pm, Morisset Showground.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Native Plant Sale 9am to 1pm, Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, Heatherbrae.
Glorious Yarn - A Knit & Crochet Fair 9am to 4pm, Islington Baptist Church, 180 Maitland Road, Islington. Exhibition and sale. A fundraiser for Mentor Support Network.
Fashion Frenzy Newcastle-Hunter 9.30am to noon, Dress for Success Newcastle-Hunter Boutique, 82-84 Belford Street, Broadmeadow.
Handmade in Wallsend Markets 10am to 1pm, The Rotunda, Wallsend.
This is Not Waste - community art workshop 10am to 12.30pm, Bird Mural Train Shed, cnr Cowper and Nelson streets, Wallsend. Help to create a community-centred artwork using only materials that could not be sold in local op shops and were destined for landfill or export.
Sharing Culture - Storytime 11am, Wallsend Library, with Uncle Amos Simon from Muurrung Marai.
MAC Masterclass: Impasto Paint Piping 10am to 2pm, Museum of Art and Culture (MAC, yapang), Booragul. Learn how to mimic fabric texture with impasto paint piping.
Maitland Repertory Theatre presents Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl 8pm, Maitland Repertory Theatre. Also on Sunday at 2pm.
Catch Me If You Can - The Musical 1pm and 7pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle. Presented by What Theatre Company.
YPT Presents: Disney's Newsies JR 2pm and 6pm, Young People's Theatre, Lindsay Street, Hamilton. Also on Sunday, 1pm and 5pm.
LIMBO - The Return 5.30pm and 7.45pm, Spiegeltent Newcastle. Also on Sunday at 5.30pm (final shows).
Dawn French is a Huge Twat 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Hunter Workers - Newcastle May Day Parade 10am, Newcastle Museum to the Foreshore train sheds where there will be entertainment, speeches, carnival rides and food. It's been 130 years since May Day was first celebrated in the Hunter.
Tocal Field Days 9am to 4pm, Tocal Agricultural College on Tocal Road, Tocal.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 1pm, Maitland Showground.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Festival of Sweets & Treats POSTPONED until October 13, 2024.
Homegrown Mother's Day Market 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Live Your Light - Body, Mind & Soul Expo 10am to 4pm, Souths Merewether.
Hunter Valley African Violet Society Annual Show 10am to 4pm, Club Macquarie, Argenton.
Peter Williams - Return of the Medium 2pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
NRL Round 9 - Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors 2pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow. 11.30am, NSW Cup Knights vs Warriors.
Lass Bash XXIII ft Eloquin, Harry Hayes and more Saturday, 8pm, The Lass O'Gowrie Hotel.
Chillinit, Indigo Merkaba Saturday, 8pm, The Bar on the Hill
Bands in the Park Hunter Regional Band Association Sunday, 9am to 3pm, Speers Point Park.
Bella Voce Sunday, 2pm, Lizotte's, New Lambton.
Combined Choirs Concert Sunday, 5pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music.
Dave Graney, Clare Moore Sunday, 6pm, The Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Maitland Autumn Art Exhibition is being held on May 3 to 5 at St James Anglican Church Hall, 19 Tank Street, Morpeth.
Kilaben Bay Art Exhibition Kilaben Bay Community Hall.
Back to Back Galleries Scintilla, by Nicki McCann, Theodosius Ng, Rosie Turner, Eddie Lou, Bridgette Beyer.
Fireshed Gallery Wollombi Artz Emergence, by Sheryl Cain, Sheridan Menchin, Syann Williams, Rowena Lloyd-Jones, Toni Cooper.
Hunter Wetlands Centre Brush With Nature.
The Owens Collective Reveal, by New Artists' Collective.
The Creator Incubator 7 x 7 +, by resident artists.
Straitjacket Coastal Improvisations, by Lydia Miller. Deep Time & Other Precious Objects, by Anne-Marie Hunter. Hearing the Sea, by Dan Nelson.
Lovett Gallery Railway Portraits, by Robert and Bruce Wheatley.
Local History Lounge Creation Station.
Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) TCI: PACC'd Out.
Watt Space Gallery Stories of Light, by Wh!P Collective.
The Lock-Up Mnemonic Vegetables, by Charlotte Haywood. Look around (it's not all roses), by Wanjun Carpenter. Saturday, Arts in the Yard, 10am to noon.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang Sunday, 10am and 11am, ARTspace. Colour Scores, by Amy Jane Scully. Voices from the Void, by Daniel O'Toole. Absolute Colour - Things the Mind Already Knows, by Mazie Karen Turner.
Multi-Arts Pavilion MAP mima Sunday, 10am, ARTplay. Screenscapes, by Rhys Cousins. It Isn't Always, Always, by Lina Buck.
SEEN@Swansea Curious Minds.
Lighthouse Arts Repurposed, by Diana Boyd, Leslie Duffin, Louise Faulkner, Wendy Gunthorpe, Marlene Houston, Ron Pinkerton, Szuszy Timar.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Small Museum, by Simone Rosenbauer. Find Me In The Flowers, by Prudence de Marchi. Settled/Unsettled. Visual Weight, by Robert Klippel. Pregnant Woman, by Ron Mueck.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.