WYONG captain-coach Mitch Williams remains interested in continuing his role at the Roos next season after notching up his 250th game for the club.
Williams is now in the process of meeting with Wyong officials about 2023.
"I definitely want to keep going and I definitely want to keep playing in this competition," he said.
Wyong, who rejoined Newcastle Rugby League in a COVID-hit 2020, slipped to seventh on the ladder following a four-point loss to the Goannas at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday.
Williams admits "it would have been nice" to mark his latest milestone with victory, but says it was still a "special" moment.
"Wandy [jersey presentation] has known me since I was 15 and to have my family there as well was special," he said.
Williams, who was leading the Newcastle RL player of the year tally when it recently went behind closed doors, had been due to reach the mark a fortnight earlier but missed the Maitland match with a quad injury sustained at training.
Wyong are now four points outside the top five with three games left to play.
"We just need to win our next three and that's all we can do," he said.
"That one on the weekend hurt, but there's been a few now throughout the year by four points or less."
* KURRI KURRI'S Tim Bridge has avoided suspension with an early guilty plea this week after being put on report for a shoulder charge.
The Bulldogs marked debuts for local juniors in Tuesday night's 28-12 loss to Central at St John Oval with Sam Hunt and Johno Alchin both getting a run.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
