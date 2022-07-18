Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights utility-back Tex Hoy to depart the club at season's end to take up two-year deal with Hull FC

By Max McKinney
Updated July 19 2022 - 2:47am, first published July 18 2022 - 11:30pm
ON THE MOVE: Tex Hoy. Picture: Simone De Peak

Young Newcastle Knights utility back Tex Hoy will depart the club at season's end and move to England.

