Young Newcastle Knights utility back Tex Hoy will depart the club at season's end and move to England.
The 22-year-old's mooted deal with Hull FC was finally confirmed by the Super League club on Tuesday.
"Tex is a natural footballer, with the ability to create opportunities with his brilliant footwork and passing game," Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson said.
"He's young and hungry to show that he can play consistently at this level; we're really excited to have him on board for next season."
Hoy, who is only on a development contract at the Knights, said he had been attracted by the opportunity to develop his game abroad.
"It's a huge opportunity for me to play some footy, whilst being able to grow as a player and a person," he said.
Hoy has only played six NRL games this year, four at fullback when Kalyn Ponga has been out and two in the halves.
Speculation about a potential move to Super League emerged in recent months and the Newcastle Herald reported a fortnight ago that Hoy had agreed to a two-year contract with Hull.
The fullback or half wouldn't confirm the deal last week but admitted a move to the northern hemisphere competition was on the cards.
Hoy, the son of former world tour surfer Matt, revealed Newcastle's NSW Cup coach Mark O'Meley, who played 90 games for Hull FC before retiring, had influenced his decision.
"As soon as he found out about Hull's interest, he gave me a nudge and told me how much I would enjoy it," Hoy said.
A South Newcastle junior, Hoy made his NRL debut for Newcastle against Penrith in 2020. He has played 23 first-grade games.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
