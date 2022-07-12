Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights utility Tex Hoy confirms Hull FC meeting, potential Super League move at the end of NRL season

MM
By Max McKinney
July 12 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INTEREST: Tex Hoy takes a run against the Gold Coast earlier this month, the first of the past two games he has played in. He could figure again this week if Kalyn Ponga doesn't back up from Origin III against Manly on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle utility Tex Hoy hopes he hasn't played his last game for the Knights but admits a move to the Super League is on the table at the end of this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.