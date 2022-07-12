Newcastle utility Tex Hoy hopes he hasn't played his last game for the Knights but admits a move to the Super League is on the table at the end of this season.
The young fullback, who has filled in for Kalyn Ponga the past two games, faces a difficult task to earn a spot in the NRL side moving forward given the club's playing stocks are now the strongest they've been this year.
Advertisement
Should Ponga get through Origin III tonight unscathed and back up against Manly on Saturday, unless he suffers another injury in Newcastle's remaining fixtures, Hoy may well have played his last first-grade game for the Knights against Souths last week.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien acknowledged the interest in Hoy after his side's 38-12 win over Gold Coast, in which Hoy played fullback, but said he wasn't going anywhere this season.
However, the Newcastle Herald reported on Saturday that a two-year deal with Hull from 2023 is all but locked in. On a development contract at the Knights which ends this year, Hoy has a preference to stay in the NRL if he can't remain at his hometown club.
The 22-year-old, who has made 23 NRL appearances, has had limited opportunities this season and only played on six occasions when other players have been unavailable.
With that situation unlikely to change in the short term, Hoy admitted after Friday's 40-28 loss to South Sydney that Super League was certainly an option and something he and his management would weigh up.
While reluctant to talk beyond this season, Hoy confirmed he had met with Hull officials in recent weeks to discuss the opportunity.
"There has been a Zoom," Hoy said.
"I've chatted to them and heard what they have on offer, but will leave all that up to my manager.
"It is an option but we'll see what happens."
Hoy, the son of former world tour surfer Matt, played two games in his preferred position of five-eighth earlier this year before Anthony Milford joined the team and would likely get that opportunity if he went to England.
Irrespective of where his future may be, Hoy said he was committed to the Knights and would push for a place in the side.
"I've grown up here, I love the club," he said. "I'll train hard and try to earn my spot."
Hoy labelled Newcastle's eight remaining games, starting with Manly, as "must win".
"There's no other option," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.