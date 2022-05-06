ONE has never started in the halves at NRL level, the other in less than 10 games.
But young Newcastle duo Tex Hoy and Phoenix Crossland, the most inexperienced halves combination any NRL side has rolled out this year, have been tasked to do the job against North Queensland in Townsville tonight.
After a 50-2 hammering and his side's sixth consecutive loss last week, Knights coach Adam O'Brien opted for a new set of halves - dumping former Cowboy Jake Clifford and letting Adam Clune nurse injuries.
Before the team was announced, O'Brien said five-eighth Clifford - who was woeful against the Storm - had a number of "personal" things he needed to work on. Clune has been hampered by a knee problem and also took a hit to a hand last week.
In their place, local juniors Crossland, 21, and Hoy, 22, get the chance to take control of the side against an in-form Cowboys side chasing their fourth-straight win.
Meanwhile the last-placed Knights, beaten by a combined 89-4 score the past two games, have gone 182 minutes without scoring a try.
Despite the pressure Crossland and Hoy might feel, returning Knights back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon believes they are more than capable of rising to the occasion.
"They're two really skilful players and two young boys who bring different attributes," Fitzgibbon, 28, said.
"Phoenix is a really strong, tough football player and Tex is that crafty type.
"They will complement each other really well ... and they're both fresh additions to the side and will bring plenty of energy."
By age, Crossland and Hoy are a slightly older pairing than Canterbury's Jake Averillo and Matt Burton - the youngest halves used this year - but the Bulldogs duo have played 37 more games.
Hoy, who is not even in Newcastle's top-30 roster and required NRL clearance to feature, has played 19 games for the Knights but never started in the halves.
He was solid at fullback against the Tigers and Panthers earlier in the year, but hasn't played NRL since round three.
Crossland, who has made 24 appearances, wore No.7 in the 21-16 loss to the Dragons but has been a bench utility in every other game this year.
Off-contract at season's end, the duo are up against 2016 premiership-winner Chad Townsend, who played his 200th game last week, and Tom Dearden, who has found his feet in Townsville.
Alongside the 42-game Deardon, Townsend has steadied Cowboys' ship this year with teammates and coach Todd Payten singing the halfback's praises in recent weeks.
Fullback Scott Drinkwater said the 31-year-old had helped instil standards at the Cowboys, who finished 15th last year but find themselves equal-third after eight rounds.
"We needed a halfback who was happy to come in and kick the corners, call the players and set up the outside men," Drinkwater said.
"He's really getting the best out of our guys because he's happy to do the simple roles and letting us play our natural game.
"He's been a calming influence ... and he's brought a lot of great leadership qualities. He's making our group a stronger team."
Newcastle went into this season without a senior playmaker after Mitchell Pearce left the club last year and Luke Brooks was reportedly unable to secure a release from the Tigers over summer.
The club has used Clune and Clifford in the halves in all but one game this season.
The versatile 193-game Anthony Milford is preparing to play, but he can't be handed a jersey until round 11, when the Knights host his old team Brisbane.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said that Townsend, a former Sharks and Warriors half, had led the Cowboys' turnaround.
"[He is] a quality player," O'Brien said.
"Certainly your experienced seven is really important in the modern game. You look at what Reynolds is doing at the Broncos. But I think Dearden is doing a good job with Townsend. We know what's in front of us."
Newcastle have lost eight of their past nine games in Townsville and will find it no easier on Saturday night.
After a mixed start to their season, the resurgent Cowboys (five wins, three losses) have had three consecutive victories, beating Canberra (18-12), Gold Coast (30-4) and Parramatta (35-4).
"[They are] playing really well," O'Brien said. "It's probably a by-product of some conversations Todd has had with them.
"I feel like we're having those very same conversations, so it's a good sign that you can come out of the other side if you guarantee to put the work in. They're going good."
The last-placed Knights are still without multiple experienced players, including Dane Gagai (round 12), Kurt Mann (round 11), Mitch Barnett (round 10) and Hymel Hunt (round 14).
Forwards Sauaso Sue (concussion) and Brodie Jones (elbow) were also ruled out this week, while Fitzgibbon, winger Dom Young and bench forward Mat Croker have all been named to return in Townsville.
Hymel Hunt had surgery to repair a depressed cheekbone fracture on Friday and is likely to miss four or five games.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
