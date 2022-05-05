Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greg Prichard: Newcastle Knights next in line for a Cowboys ambush

By Greg Prichard
Updated May 5 2022 - 10:54pm, first published 10:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seems we've underestimated North Queensland coach Todd Payten. He and the Cowboys were bad news for Parramatta in Darwin last weekend and are likely to be very bad news for Newcastle in Townsville on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.