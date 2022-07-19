Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Broadmeadow frustrated after defender Jordan Jackson suspended for Australia Cup game

By Craig Kerry
July 19 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG BLOW: Broadmeadow defender Jordan Jackson climbs high for a header against Charlestown this season. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Broadmeadow coach Damian Zane has expressed his disappointment at defender Jordan Jackson being suspended for the club's Australia Cup round of 32 trip to Bentleigh Greens on Thursday night because of "a poor decision" from officials.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.