SEASONED defender Jordan Elsey has sensed a different edge to the Newcastle Jets at pre-season training and is confident the rejigged outfit will make a statement in the Australia Cup battle with Adelaide at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 30.
This time 12 months ago, the Jets had players on trial, those contracted had just been introduced to the aggressive, up-tempo game plan Arthur Papas planned to deploy and the fitness levels required to execute it.
Added to that were COVID-19 protocols and restrictions when the pandemic was at its peak.
The Jets subsequently went down 2-1 to Western United, albeit in controversial circumstances, in a qualifier for the main draw of the Australia Cup.
There have been far fewer issues this season.
The roster is complete, bar two overseas players, and 11 players are in their second season under Papas.
"The cup game is on July 30 and the boss said from day one that we are looking at that." Elsey said. "We are not looking past it. That is the main goal. We take the cup competition very seriously. You have to win five games and there is a trophy at the end of it.
"The new boys have come in with the right mentality and are all fit. It is just getting them on the same wavelength and understanding how we want to play. They have done that from day dot.
"There is not that crazy virus floating around [as much] either. It makes things a little bit easier. Training day-in, day-out, we will obviously get a better understanding of each other."
Adelaide have dominated the Australian Cup, formerly the FFA Cup, collecting it three times since the knockout competition's inception in 2014.
"We know how strong Adelaide are in the cup," said Elsey who played 124 games for the Reds before joining the Jets last season. "They call them the Cup Kings or something like that.
"The way we have started in the first week of pre-season, we will be confident going into it. The boys are flying fit and the game plan is there."
The Jets were placed ninth in the A-League last season, three spots and 10 points outside the play-offs. They boasted the third best attack, netting 45 goals, but struggled at the other end, leaking 43.
"We conceded 43, which is way too many if you want to finish at the top," Elsey said. "It has been one of the main focuses. We attack very aggressively but we need to defend aggressively, and we need to be set up to defend when we are attacking.
"That is one of the main things. We are working tirelessly on it every day. The coaching staff are working even harder."
As well as pre-season, Elsey and wife Megan are preparing to become parents for the first time.
"The baby arrives a week before the season starts. I'm not too sure if that is good timing or bad timing," Elsey said.
"The nursery is built. It's an exciting time."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
