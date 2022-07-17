Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Stockton beach red line rally calls for sand nourishment action to protect the people and suburb, amid City of Newcastle and NSW government stand-off

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated July 17 2022 - 7:47am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drone Video: Justin Martin

The people of Stockton have made a desperate plea to protect them and their town, amid fears for the future of the beach, infrastructure and homes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.