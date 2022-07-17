JUST when they thought their run of injuries had largely come to an end, Newcastle have another four players with fresh concerns after their battering 42-12 loss to Manly.
Top of the list is winger Dom Young, who shuffled out of Brookvale Oval after sustaining a rib injury in the first half on Saturday.
Advertisement
Knights coach Adam O'Brien was most worried for the 20-year-old Englishman, who has been one of Newcastle's best this season but failed to return after halftime.
"Dom's is a weird one, he is in a lot of pain down there at the moment," O'Brien said.
"There is some nerve stuff there shooting."
Young's replacement Simi Sasagi left the field clutching his left arm late in the game and was also experiencing some nerve pain.
Newcastle's other winger Edrick Lee finished the game off but suffered a fresh injury to the left foot which he fractured last year and struggled to return to form.
"Simi's got a shoulder [injury], Edrick's got a foot [injury]," O'Brien said.
"[Edrick] just carried it for the game for us.
"I didn't think he would come back out at halftime, but because we lost Dom and I knew 'Friz' would go in two minutes."
O'Brien said there was a "little bit of concern" about Edrick's injury given last year's fracture kept him out for the entire season
"The pleasing part is that he managed to tough out the rest of the game," he said.
"He indicated that it feels similar to what he had in the past. Fingers crossed on that one."
Back-rower Tyson Frizell also hurt his ribs and failed to play out the game.
The four injuries came as the Knights fielded likely their strongest side this season.
Centre Bradman Best was the only top-flight regular missing after injuring his thumb last week. He has had surgery but is expected to miss at least the next two games.
"There's no doubt it's been a season that's plagued with injuries, again," O'Brien said
Saturday's loss all but killed-off Newcastle's chances of making the finals. With seven games left to play, the side now sits eight points outside the top eight.
They would need to win likely all their remaining games and hope results go their way to have any chance of making the playoffs for a third consecutive year. O'Brien all but admitted his side were out of contention.
Advertisement
"I don't know, I don't have a calculator," he said. "I just focus on the Roosters now. We'll have a look at what we need to get better at from tonight and take it one week at a time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.