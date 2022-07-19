FORGOTTEN outside back Hymel Hunt looks set to play his first NRL game this season in Newcastle's clash with Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday.
Hunt has been named to play wing in place of Dom Young after the 20-year-old flyer injured his ribs against Manly on Saturday.
The towering Englishman has still been included in Newcastle's 22-man squad for Friday's game but appears unlikely to feature at this stage.
Young, Simi Sasagi, Tyson Frizell and Edrick Lee all sustained injuries in Newcastle's 42-12 loss to Manly, but both Lee and Frizell have been named to play this week.
Sasagi hasn't been included in the squad with utility Kurt Mann and prop Pasami Saulo coming back onto the bench.
Forward Leo Thompson drops out of the side.
Five-eighth Anthony Milford has been retained despite announcing on Monday he would leave the club at season's end to join the Dolphins.
The Knights remain a mathematical chance of making the finals but will primarily be focused on making up for disappointing losses to Manly (42-12) and South Sydney (40-28) when they run out on Friday night.
The team will also be desperate to put in a strong performance at McDonald Jones Stadium given their poor record at home this season, winning just two of eight games to date.
The Roosters should come into the clash full of confidence, having broken a four-game losing streak with a huge 54-12 win over the Dragons on Saturday.
Knights starting side (vs Roosters)
1 Kalyn Ponga (C)
2 Edrick Lee
3 Dane Gagai
4 Enari Tuala
5 Hymel Hunt
6 Anthony Milford
7 Adam Clune
8 David Klemmer
9 Jayden Brailey
10 Daniel Saifiti
11 Tyson Frizell
12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13 Mitchell Barnett
Bench
14 Kurt Mann
15 Jacob Saifiti
16 Pasami Saulo
17 Brodie Jones
Extended match squad
18 Leo Thompson
19 Phoenix Crossland
20 Tex Hoy
21 Dom Young
22 Jake Clifford
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
