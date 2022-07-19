A World Cup beckons for Hannah Southwell to cap off an already stellar year, but the Newcastle product says her only focus right now is winning an NRLW premiership at home.
Having collected an NRLW title and State of Origin shield during the first six months of 2022, Southwell arrived at the Knights' headquarters this week as one of many new recruits.
Training kicked off Tuesday after the squad gathered for inductions on Monday. Newcastle's second NRLW season gets underway on August 21.
Australian selectors will name a World Cup team in the coming months as the Jillaroos look to defend their 2017 crown when the postponed tournament takes place in England from October 15.
Southwell first wore the green and gold jersey in 2018, but COVID has cut short any further international honours in recent times.
However, with the Cameron Park 23-year-old now joining her local club after playing the initial four NRLW campaigns between the Dragons and Roosters, Southwell's red and blue eyes are simply locked on the main prize.
"It [the World Cup] is always in the back of your mind, but my first and only job right now is to win a premiership at home," Southwell told the Newcastle Herald.
"If I just play good footy and have a good time with my friends, I'd like to think you're considered for the squad [Jillaroos] but you never know and things change all the time. My biggest preference right now is just to win a premiership at home."
Knights pair Millie Boyle and Kirra Dibb have previously represented Australia while fellow Newcastle players Yasmin Clydsdale and Caitlan Johnston also lined up for NSW last month.
Southwell reckons it was a "great feeling" for the Sky Blues to reclaim the State of Origin shield for the first time since 2019 following a 20-14 victory against Queensland in Canberra on June 24.
She admits an NRLW grand final win with the Roosters in April was "unexpected to say the least" but "absolutely unreal, like nothing I've ever experienced before".
The lock forward says there's a positive "buzz" around the Knights, as a different looking team tries to improve on a last-place finish from earlier in 2022.
Meanwhile, Anika Butler was named in an extended Papua New Guinea squad on Tuesday. Butler, who played with the Knights in the NSW Women's Premiership earlier this year, is set to take part in a selection trial in Port Moresby next month ahead of the World Cup.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
