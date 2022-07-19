Newcastle prop Jacob Saifiti believes the Knights will face a "completely different" Sydney Roosters this week to the side they defeated in the season opener.
The Knights produced the upset of the opening round in March when they shocked the Roosters 20-6 at the SCG.
They had been tipped to be also-rans this season but came out firing, scoring three unanswered tries to take a 16-0 lead and then defending their way to victory.
The Roosters will field a similar line-up at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night to the one that played in round one, but Saifiti is expecting a far greater challenge this time around.
"They're a completely different side to what they were then. I think we got them at a good time too," he said.
"They'll be a lot fitter, have played some really good footy and will have a lot of confidence. But it's a home game on a Friday night, we should get a good crowd, so we'll be ready."
Most of the Roosters' big-name players didn't feature in pre-season trials before their shock loss to the Knights and coach Trent Robinson admitted afterwards some had been underdone.
The Sydney side has had a mixed campaign compared to previous years and sit ninth after eight wins and nine losses.
They've lost more games already this year than they did in any of the past five seasons and still have seven matches to play.
But after four consecutive losses, they claimed a massive 54-26 win over St George Illawarra on Saturday.
The nine-try victory came despite multiple players suffering injuries and the side missing hard-nosed forwards Lindsay Collins and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, along with playmaker Luke Keary. Waerea-Hargreaves and Keary have both been named to return this week.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has opted for largely the same side that lost 42-12 to Manly, but winger Dom Young is in doubt for Friday's game. Hymel Hunt has been named to take his place.
It will be Hunt's first NRL game this year if he plays.
Utility Kurt Mann and prop Pasami Saulo come onto the bench in place of Simi Sasagi and Leo Thompson.
Five-eighth Anthony Milford has been retained despite announcing he is leaving the club at season's end to join the Dolphins.
Tyson Frizell is expected to play despite failing to finish against Manly. The veteran back-rower injured his ribs at Brookvale Oval but was back at training on Monday.
"He is a tough character 'Friz'," Knights forward Mitch Barnett said.
"It takes a lot to bring him down ... he seems to be moving pretty well."
The Knights remain a mathematical chance of making the finals but are more focused on redeeming themselves after disappointing losses to Manly (42-12) and South Sydney (40-28).
The 13th-placed side should also be desperate to put in a strong performance given they've won only two of eight at home this year.
The Roosters should be full of confidence after breaking a four-game losing streak last week. However they've lost Billy Smith, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Sitili Tupouniua, who all suffered injuries against the Dragons.
Joey Manu reverts to centre to make way for Keary at five-eighth.
Barnett said the Knights would need a "very narrow focus" to produce a repeat of their round-one upset.
"Look at what wins football games; it's high energy and doing the little things right," he said.
"We need to be doing them right and there's no tougher challenge than the Roosters."
Meanwhile, Novocastrian Grant Anderson has been recalled for Melbourne Storm and will come off the bench against South Sydney on Saturday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
