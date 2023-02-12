UNIVERSITY students are being urged to remain vigilant this orientation week after 16 cases of drink spiking were reported in Newcastle last financial year.
According to the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR), the Newcastle local government area had the second highest number of spiking cases in the state in 2021-22.
In the year to July 2018, just five cases were recorded. This rose to eight the following year. Ten cases of food and drink spiking were recorded in each of the next two years.
Demi Parkinson, a University of Newcastle nursing graduate and chief operations officer for advocate group What Were You Wearing (WWYW), said her drinks were spiked twice at licensed venues last year.
On the second occasion she did not know where she was and her vision, speech and walking were affected.
"I wasn't responding to my name ... I remember just before I blacked out," the 22-year-old said. "I don't remember anything after that."
Ms Parkinson said she was approached by a "group of five men" just prior to her drink being spiked. "One of them bought me a drink," she said.
"[My friends] took me around the corner to sit me down and said ... I just deteriorated really quickly."
Charlestown MP and Labor's spokesperson for the prevention of violence and sexual assault Jodie Harrison said systemic change was vital to protect students this orientation week, which takes place this week. Though most spiking cases happen in licensed venues, many students will be out in town this week.
"There is a big cultural change needed in what is appropriate in behaviour and relationships. We're seeing that now," Ms Harrison said. "Across the board, I know that there are discussions occurring about how to be responsible licensees and liquor accords are looking at policies."
University of Newcastle Students' Association (UNSA) said it had "a big focus on building positive and safe campus culture".
"Our SRC will also be continuing to work with student communities and the university on reducing alcohol-related harm," UNSA president Georgie Cooper said.
And while sexual abuse is not always the motivation for spiking, it can be a contributing factor. The university currently mandates that all residents in student accommodation must attend a session about consent and responsibilities. Since 2018, Consent Matters, a sexual assault awareness online training module, has been compulsory for all students.
"Where people have been the victim of sexual assault [they] need to be properly supported," Ms Harrison said.
Students are also being given practical tips to keep themselves and their friends safe this orientation week.
NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said safety advice included keeping an eye on your drink, not accepting a beverage from someone you don't know well or trust and looking out for your friends.
"What many people don't know is that alcohol is the most common substance used to spike a drink. Regardless of how it's done, any type of spiking can put the person at risk of serious harm," said Assistant Commissioner McFadden, whose role is Corporate Sponsor for Alcohol Related Crime.
Ms Harrison also said students should "watch the bartender make your drink", so that they can be assured it is safe to consume.
Some physical protections, including drink testing kits, are available at local venues.
WWYW trialled these kits, which pick up common drugs used for spiking, in venues last year and again early this month.
WWYW is now working with Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp on a petition to mandate spiking and sexual assault training for venue staff across NSW. If a law is passed, bars will be required to fund tests or other preventatives.
"I know there is discussion occurring in the liquor industry about how to be responsible licensees," Ms Harrison said.
And though students are encouraged to be cautious, Ms Parkinson doesn't want her experiences to panic students who may go out this orientation week.
"I still go out now," she said. "Don't let it stop you having fun, but just make sure you look after yourself and your friends."
NSW Police encourages anyone who believes they may have been the victim of drink spiking to report the matter and seek medical advice. Information on drinking safely can be found here.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news.
