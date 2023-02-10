Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

New Knights halves Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble show promising signs in trial loss to Sharks at Gosford

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated February 10 2023 - 9:00pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights winger Greg Marzhew goes close to scoring. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEW halves Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble showed encouraging signs in their first starts for Newcastle but the Knights were outclassed by Cronulla 28-16 in a trial at Gosford on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.