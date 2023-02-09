Newcastle Herald
Newcastle racing pays tribute to late trainer Jim Johnstone

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 9 2023 - 3:30pm
Jim Johnstone. Picture supplied

Newcastle Jockey Club will pay tribute to long-time trainer Jim Johnstone with a race named in his honour on Monday, a day before his private funeral.

