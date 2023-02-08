The Newcastle Jets have shot down A-League Women's leaders Western United in emphatic fashion with a convincing 2-0 victory at Morshead Park Stadium in Ballarat on Wednesday.
In just Gary van Egmond's second game in charge, Newcastle produced a confident, fast-flowing performance to lift themselves five points clear of last-placed Wellington Phoenix.
Centre-back Taren King struck with a back-post header off a corner in the 38th minute then striker Ash Brodigan, who worked tirelessly all match, sealed the win with a spectacular volley in the 47th minute.
And there could have been plenty more.
Teenage talent Lara Gooch, in her ALW starting debut, was denied by Western United goalkeeper Hillary Beall in the first half and hit the crossbar in the second.
Brodigan put a shot just wide of an open goal in the 23rd minute and was denied by Beall from close range in the 53rd.
Left-back Cannon Clough also hit the woodwork with a curling right-footed strike from range in first-half stoppage time.
United, who joined the competition this season and are top of the table with 27 points after 12 outings, had chances to score in the second half but all lacked conviction.
For the most part, they had no answers for Newcastle's aggressive pressing game.
The win was the Jets' first since beating Adelaide 2-0 on New Year's Eve and only their third in 12 games. It was also only their second clean sheet.
Van Egmond replaced Ash Wilson as head coach last week as the club looked to turn around what has been an underwhelming season.
The signs have been there but a leaky defence - they have conceded a league-high 31 goals - and inconsistency have proven their downfall.
But they were full of confidence on Wednesday, in what was their second game in four days, and are now eyeing another strong performance when they travel to Perth to play Glory on Sunday night.
The Jets remain in second-last position but moved to 10 points with the win and could find themselves further up the ladder with a repeat effort against eighth-placed Perth (12 points).
Van Egmond made one change to the starting side from their 3-0 loss to Canberra last Sunday at No.2 Sportsground.
Seventeen-year-old attacking player Gooch replaced left-back Leia Puxty, who dropped back to the bench. Lauren Allan shifted from an attacking role to fullback.
The game in Perth will be the last of the season for American Sarah Griffith, who is on loan to Newcastle from Chicago Red Stars.
The Jets announced on Wednesday the club had been in discussions with Chicago and agreed to allow Griffith to return to the United States to prepare for the upcoming National Women's Soccer League season.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
