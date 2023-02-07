Hymel Hunt wants back in.
The outside-back, off contract at the end of this season, is desperate to prove he can still cut it in Newcastle's NRL side.
Once a regular on the team-list each week, playing in 61 of a possible 70 games in his first three seasons at the club, the 29-year-old was reduced to only one top-flight appearance last year.
"I had the worst run of injuries," Hunt said, speaking to the Newcastle Herald ahead of the Knights' first trial on Friday.
"I missed about 12 weeks rupturing my PCL, and then my first game back I broke my cheekbone and was out for another six or seven.
"It was a bad break, I got three plates put in my face.
"That was really hard, mentally, because I think I played about 50 games straight for the club from when I got here in 2019, so I was just used to playing week-in, week-out."
Hunt returned to play eight reserve-grade games late last season but was still hindered by his knee.
The lingering issue left his confidence shot.
"I'd never had a lower-limb injury," he said. "Only little ones, I might have rolled an ankle - but I definitely did struggle.
"I wasn't 100 per cent, nowhere near even 60 or 70 per cent. My knee was just taking a massive toll on me. I had to do extra rehab, extra physio every day just to get on the paddock.
"I just wanted to knock out a few games. Even if I was playing reggies, I just wanted to get out there and play."
In Hunt's absence last season, Dom Young cemented himself on the right wing and went on to score 14 tries and earn international selection for England.
Newcastle have also since recruited winger Greg Marzhew, whose try-scoring record in 25 NRL games (15) is nearly on par with Young.
But after an injury-free summer, Hunt is determined to crack back into the side.
"My first focus was getting the best out of myself this pre-season. Every time I've done a whole pre-season, I've had a great year," he said.
"Now obviously these trials, putting my hand up and saying pick me to the coach and doing everything I can."
Hunt gets a chance to prove himself in Newcastle's first trial against Cronulla at Gosford on Friday.
A host of big-name players will start the match, including new halfback Jackson Hastings.
"This is probably the fittest I've been," Hunt said. "I'm excited for this trial game to rip in. I know I've done the work, I've just got to show it on the field now."
Hunt is under no illusions of the challenge he faces to secure a back-line position.
The edges look likely to be Bradman Best and Dane Gagai as centres and Dom Young and Greg Marzhew the wings. New recruit Lachlan Miller will be fullback.
That line-up would leave the likes of Hunt, Enari Tuala and Krystian Mapapalangi waiting for a shot and jostling to be the first called upon.
One of Newcastle's most experienced players with 109 games to his name since debuting in 2013, Hunt is relishing the competition, saying it drives a stronger culture.
"Dom killed it. He had an amazing 2022," Hunt said.
"Now we need all the other young boys to step up. It makes all the older boys play better and our club better.
"You've got young Krystian Mapapalangi, he is a future gun. I'm glad he has signed for a few years because he has got a bright future.
"Bradman Best, Greg Marzhew - guys likes that. All we need to do is stay on the paddock and we'll have an amazing year."
He didn't need any more motivation for 2023 but Hunt and his wife Elli will be welcoming their first child later this year.
"It's another bit of motivation for me to do well this year," he said.
1. Bailey Hodgson, 2. Hymel Hunt, 3. Krystian Mapapalangi, 4. Dylan Lucas, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Tyson Gamble, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Daniel Saifiti, 9. Jayden Brailey (C), 10. Jacob Saifiti, 11. Brodie Jones, 12. Jack Johns, 13. Kurt Mann, 14. Phoenix Crossland, 15. John Toleafoa, 16. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 17. David Hollis, 18. Adam Clune, 19. Ben Talty, 20. Tom Cant, 21. Davey Armstrong, 22. Toni Tupouniua, 23. Riley Jones, 24. Ryan Rivett, 25. Chris Vea'ila, 26. Luke Pietzner, 27. Oryn Keeley, 28. Kiah Cooper
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
