Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer 2023: Jets wonder boy Archie Goodwin makes most of chances

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenager striker has scored goals in back-to-back games for the Jets. Picture by Marina Neil

Archie Goodwin has his mojo back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.