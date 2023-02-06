Archie Goodwin has his mojo back.
The Jets wonder boy has scored two goals in two games - in just 15 minutes on the field - and coach Arthur Papas is confident the 18-year-old has more in the tank.
Goodwin slotted home a header in the 88th minute to snatch a 2-all draw against Perth on Saturday night.
"He is maximising the opportunity when it comes," Papas said.
"It is not easy because there are not a lot of minutes to make an impact. I understand that.
"The one thing I don't have many concerns about is Archie's work in the box. He is excellent in the box."
Goodwin has made a knack of being at the right place at the right time since becoming the youngest Jets player - and then youngest goal scorer - in the history of the club.
He ghosted in at the back post to meet a Trent Buhagiar cross to earn the Jets a point in Perth.
Against Brisbane, he burst into the penalty box to collect a Jaushua Sotirio ball and then showed composure to lift a shot on the fly over the keeper and complete a 4-0 demolition.
"Against Brisbane it was 3-0 and they had pretty much stopped," Papas said. "On Saturday night, he was really good for us again. And it was a different context. We were away from home and 2-1 behind. He came on and took his goal."
In May, the academy graduate inked a three-year extension and a pre-season plan was mapped out to ensure his growing body could handle the rigours of professional football.
Touted as the best home-grown prospect in more than a decade, he was part of the Young Socceroos squad which in October secured a place at the under-20 Asian Championship to be played next month.
However, the excitement machine was forced to play a waiting game for much of the opening 10 rounds of the A-League.
Beka Mikeltadze, who finished second in the A-League golden boot last season with 13 goals, has started every game up front and netted three goals.
Sotirio, Buhagiar, Daniel Stynes and Reno Piscopo have filled the wider roles.
Goodwin's opportunities were limited.
He played 27 minutes off the bench in a 3-1 win over Wellington in round three and had 13 minutes in a 1-0 defeat at home to Brisbane in round eight.
"It is a competitive squad, but Archie is working hard," Papas said after the loss to Brisbane. "He had a couple of opportunities off the bench and he needs to impact those games to make another step."
Goodwin heeded those words. He has featured in the past five games and is growing in confidence with every outing - and goal.
"In the box, I am confident that he knows how to score a goal," Papas said. "It's the whole game, and from an attack and defending point between the boxes as well to become an all-round player."
Next is a visit by last-placed Melbourne Victory on Sunday.
Japanese winger Manabu Saito is expected to make his debut.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
