Newcastle Jets coach Gary van Egmond looks forward after 3-0 loss to Canberra in A-League Women round 13 at No.2 Sportsground on February 5, 2023

By Renee Valentine
Updated February 5 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 7:00pm
Canberra's Laura Hughes celebrates after breaking the deadlock and sparking victory over Newcastle at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday. Picture Getty Images

Gary van Egmond said there would be no quick fixes, and the newly installed Jets coach was right as Newcastle conceded three goals in seven minutes in a 3-0 loss to Canberra at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.

