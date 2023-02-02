Newcastle Herald
Gary van Egmond to coach Jets women's side for remainder of ALW season

By Renee Valentine
Updated February 2 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 4:33pm
Gary van Egmond will coach the Jets' A-League Women's team for the rest of the season. Picture by Simone De Peak

Gary van Egmond has replaced Ash Wilson as Newcastle Jets coach for the remainder of the A-League Women's season.

