Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2023: Japanese import Manabu Saito adds X-factor to Jets attack

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated February 1 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Japanese winger Manabu Saito is expected to make his debut for the Newcastle Jets away to Perth on Saturday night. Picture by Peter Lorimer

MANABU Saito ripped Sydney FC to shreds playing for Kawasaki Frontale in the group stage of the 2019 Asian Champions League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.