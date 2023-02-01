MANABU Saito ripped Sydney FC to shreds playing for Kawasaki Frontale in the group stage of the 2019 Asian Champions League.
The electrifying winger scored the winner in a 1-0 triumph on home turf and provided an assist in a 4-0 demolition in Sydney.
The 32-year-old has only trained twice with the Newcastle Jets but defender Dane Ingham has no doubts that the former Japanese international can have a similar impact in the A-League.
"He looks like a sharp player," Ingham said. "He has played at a high level overseas in Japan and in the K-League. He has that X-factor and will be a player who can break the game wide open. He will be a good signing."
It was snowing when Saito departed Tokyo on Saturday. Yesterday, he was given an introduction to summer in Australia as the temperature hit 32 degrees, with humidity at 73 per cent.
However, he got through a rigorous session and produced a series of jaw-dropping strikes in a finishing drill to close the work out.
"He is a typical Japanese player. He is very technical, very sharp," Jets attacker Jaush Sotirio said. "He looks sharp and we are very excited to see what he will bring to the team."
Saito is expected to make his Jets debut off the bench away to a rejuvenated Perth Glory at Macedonia Park on Saturday night.
The Jets had struggled for goals, netting 11 goals in the opening 13 games before breaking the shackles in a 4-0 rout of Brisbane Roar at home last round.
"It was probably the first real 90-minute performance we have put together as a team," Ingham said. "It showed on the scoreboard as well. The first half we did well, but in the second half we really started to get on top of them. We were clinical in both boxes ... it was a complete performance."
The Jets opened the season with consecutive wins but have since struggled to produce back-to-back top performances.
"That has to be the standard every week," Ingham said. "We have to push to stay at that level. All the lads are aware of that. As a squad, we want to use this as momentum and go again on Saturday against Perth."
The Glory, after a slow start, are unbeaten in the past five games, including three wins and a draw at Macedonia Park.
"It looks like a hard place to go," Ingham said. "We are well aware of that and we know how much of a battle it will be."
The Jets travel to Perth after training on Thursday, giving them an extra day to recover from the trip and adjust to the time difference.
"We are going a day early so there will be no excuses," ingham said.
"It is such a long flight. We want to give ourselves every possible chance to feel as fresh as we can for the game."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
