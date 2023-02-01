Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones to launch 2023 Hunter Rugby Union season

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
February 1 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Wallabies coach Eddie Jones talks with young fans at the IRB Sevens tournament in Sydney last weekend. Jones will be the special guest at the Hunter Rugby Union season launch on March 31. Picture Getty Images

HUNTER rugby fans will hear first-hand new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones' plans to reinvigorate the code and steer Australia to another World Cup title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.