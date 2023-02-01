HUNTER rugby fans will hear first-hand new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones' plans to reinvigorate the code and steer Australia to another World Cup title.
In a major coup, Jones will be the special guest at the Hunter Rugby Union (HRU) season launch at Newcastle Ex-Services Club on Friday, March 31.
A sell-out crowd of more than 550 is expected for the luncheon, which is a joint venture between HRU, Hunter Wildfires and Hunter Juniors.
The Wildfires kick off their Shute Shield campaign the next day, April 1, against Manly at No.2 Sportsground.
At his first press conference on Tuesday after replacing the sacked Dave Rennie. Jones said restoring pride in the Wallbies was a priority.
"We've been through a tough period. We want pride back," Jones said. "That's the most important thing.
"I reckon we've got to draw a line in the sand of where we've been and work out where we want to go and have that picture in our head. Then everyone needs to roll our sleeves up. If you're cooking sausages down at the Willoughby under-8s, or you're thinking about getting a Stan subscription, do it. We need people to want to support rugby."
Jones is certainly living by that creed and will be interviewed at the luncheon by legendary commentator Gordon Bray.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for the Hunter rugby community to get an insight on the Wallabies and the plans that Eddie Jones has for the World Cup," HRU president James Slattery said. "It also shows that Rugby Australia is supporting the game in this region."
Slattery was installed as president after Glenn Turner stood down due to other commitments.
A former NSW Country and Melbourne representatives, Slattery aims to forge closer working links with the Wildfires and Hunter Juniors.
"There are some exciting projects planned," Slattery said. "Hunter Juniors president Bok Hattingh and I are getting together frequently and exchanging ideas.
"As a board we are looking at initiatives to breathe more life into divisional rugby and hope to target areas in the Hunter where there has been a population growth."
The HRU senior season begins on April 15, with the grand final set down for August 26.
Eight clubs will contest premier rugby, with Merewether the defending champions.
"We released a draft draw to the clubs before Christmas to allow longer preparation," Slattery said. "We are trying to make decisions quicker and earlier and get a lot more communication out to the clubs and the members."
Meanwhile, Jackson Walsh has been appointed first grade coach at Singleton. Walsh takes over from Tim Partridge, who guided the Bulls for the past three seasons.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
