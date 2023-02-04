"At some period, post 1960, they put in a flat floor," Khoury says. "So originally, the floor would have raked down. In fact, the original floor is under - you can see it under the stage - the floor would have sloped down a metre-and-a-half. We will take out that concrete floor, the raked stalls, we will make it flat and it will be in three sections as per the Scott Carver [architects] plans, so it will step down rather than rake down.