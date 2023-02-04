Newcastle Herald
Lisa Allan is the new editor of the Newcastle Herald

February 5 2023 - 10:00am
Lisa Allan has been appointed the 25th editor of the Newcastle Herald, becoming the first woman to hold the position. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

I am very passionate about the vital role local media plays in the communities it serves

- Lisa Allan

