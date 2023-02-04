I am very passionate about the vital role local media plays in the communities it serves- Lisa Allan
Lisa Allan is the new editor of the Newcastle Herald.
A former deputy editor and night editor at the Herald, Allan returns after a stint on the production desk with Guardian Australia.
Allan is the 25th editor of the Newcastle Herald.
She is the first woman to hold the position at the newspaper, which traces its history back 165 years.
"Lisa ranks among the most respected editors in regional Australia and she's proud to call the Hunter home," ACM head of dailies Chad Watson said.
"She is passionate about championing local causes and producing the sort of investigative journalism that our audiences expect and trust."
Allan's multiple award-winning predecessor, Heath Harrison, will stay in Newcastle after taking up a senior production role for the Herald, which is part of the ACM network.
Harrison helped steer the Newcastle Herald to five consecutive Pacific Area Newspaper Publishers' Association Awards for best news site and newspaper and oversaw the newsroom as it collected at least 10 Walkley journalism awards.
"As editor, Heath has served the Newcastle Herald and the Hunter with distinction over the past decade," Watson said.
"He's looking forward to the new role as he continues to devote himself to our readers and the business."
Allan has lived in the Hunter region for almost two decades, with a total of 13 years spent at the Newcastle Herald.
Starting her career at the Macleay Argus at Kempsey, she worked at Australian Associated Press as a court reporter and at the Maitland Mercury before first joining the Newcastle Herald.
Allan said she was thrilled to be returning to the Newcastle Herald.
"I am very passionate about the vital role local media plays in the communities it serves and there is no better example of this than the work of the dedicated team at the Newcastle Herald," she said.
"The media landscape has changed rapidly in recent years but no matter where we meet our audience, be it in print, on our Newcastle Herald app, via our website or on social media, I am excited to build on our position as Newcastle and the Hunter's premier source of news, sport and opinion."
