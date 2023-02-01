Maitland Rail Museum is hosting its first Open Day for 2023 on Sunday 05 February 2023 from 10am to 3pm. Go along and find out about the history and heritage significance of the South Maitland Railway. See the various artefacts and enjoy our model railway display. Volunteers will be on hand to answer your questions and make your visit a pleasant experience.Admission by gold coin donation. Cnr Junction St and Mt Dee Rd Telarah