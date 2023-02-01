Artisan Markets 8am to noon, Anglican Parish Telarah Rutherford, cnr Capp and South streets, Telarah.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am to 1pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Morisset Showground Markets 7.30am to 1pm, Ourimbah Street, Morisset.
Williams River Summer Festival 4pm to 8pm, Reg Ford Oval, Clarence Town. Live music plus dodgem cars, super slides, obstacle courses, markets, food vans, facepainting. Entry by gold coin donation.
Newcastle Museum Fascinating Funghi; Sea Monsters: Prehistoric ocean predators (and Sunday).
Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo 9am to 4pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre and Showground (and on Sunday). Tickets: Adult $16 (17 years and over); Concession $12; Child (16 and under) admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets must be purchased online at caravanexpo.com. Parking free on site.
Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle 7am to 5pm, Newcastle Beach. National finals.
Gun Firing at Fort Scratchley The Guns will be firing at Fort Scratchley on Saturday February 4 at 1pm and again at 6pm to celebrate the visit of the Cruise Ship Silver Muse to Newcastle.
lake mcaquarie sailing: 2023 Speers Point Amateur Sailing Club Annual Marathon/Pulbah Island Race; Heaven Can Wait Regatta (Royal Motor Yacht Club Toronto, pklus sunday)
Ryan Ansell Investment Solutions Race Day Noon to 5pm, Newcastle Racecourse.
Saturday Night Showcase @ Newcastle Comedy Club 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Newcastle Theatre Company presents Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along 8pm, Newcastle Theatre Company, 90 De Vitre St, Lambton (plus 2pm Sunday)
Multicultural Comedy Gala 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Featuring Dilruk Jayasinha, Ivan Aristeguieta, Tahir, Fiona O'Loughlin & Steph Tisdell.
Honeysuckle As it Once Was 11:30am - 1:00pm Walking Tour with local historian Ron LarsonCost: Free, but bookings essential at newcastlemuseum.com.au
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Adamstown Lions Markets reopen this Sunday 5th Cnr Brunker & Glebe Rds plus Kyle Street Adamstown.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 1pm, Maitland Showground.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets 9am to 2pm, Neil Carol Park, Nelson Bay.
City of Newcastle Oceania Para Triathlon A Para Triathlon including 750m swim, 20km cycle/handcycle and 5km run (race chair). Competitors will earn points toward World Cup selection events. 9am to 11am, Griffith Park Stockton
Celebrate World Wetlands Day on Sunday February 5 with a Breakfast with the Birds Tour at the Hunter Wetlands Centre. From 7.30am to 8.30am Hunter Bird Obvservers Club will share their knowledgeand they guide you through the wetlands. Books are essential. There will be a reptile encounter at 11am and the discovery playground and nature play areas will be open all day. For more details visit the website.
Maitland Rail Museum is hosting its first Open Day for 2023 on Sunday 05 February 2023 from 10am to 3pm. Go along and find out about the history and heritage significance of the South Maitland Railway. See the various artefacts and enjoy our model railway display. Volunteers will be on hand to answer your questions and make your visit a pleasant experience.Admission by gold coin donation. Cnr Junction St and Mt Dee Rd Telarah
16ft Skiff Australian Sprint Championships - lake macquarie
Newcastle Jets A-League Women vs Canberra United Number Two Sportsground, kick off at 4.00pm
Lass Bash XV CHRISTOPHER COE (LIVE) | TONE | RICKY BONOMINI | GRUC | HIGHER GROUND DJs | CLAIRE O'BRIEN | JAKESY HUSTLE presents MIDNIGHT SEDUCTION Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Ella Hooper, February 2, Lizotte's, Lambton: The Killing Heidi singer unveils her personal new album Small Town Temple.
Sundogs
Rhys Tranter will be playing at The Stag & Hunter Hotel to release his newest EP, titled 'Isolation Flow.' Rhys will be playing songs from his prior releases and will be joined by some close friends to help bring the music to life as a full band. Special guests The Bad Time Boys will be supporting. Doors open at 7pm. It's FREE ENTRY and will be a cracking time. saturday
Sunnyboys, February 4, NEX, Newcastle: This should be an emotional night as the Alone With You hit-makers perform their final show in Newcastle.
Waitangi Day at The Wicko Noon to 9pm, The Wickham Park Hotel. TK Vibez and The Blues Bombers Sunday
Daniel Champagne at Lizottes
Tay Oskee The Cambridge Sunday
Feeling Objects by Holly Macdonald; Sidereal Messages by Jonathan Sims; WildLife by James Price Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima (MAP mima), 96 Creek Reserve Road, Speers Point
EXHIBITION: Skogen och Stranden: nature and nurture on Sweden's west coast Opening: Saturday, February 4th, 3-5pm St Mary's star of the sea, perkins Street Newcastle
VILLA X CRUZ: Jamie Bastoli Opening night: 6 - 8 pm | Sat 4 Feb The Creator Incubator 15a/50 Clyde St Hamilton North
In Conversation with Alex Seaton Alex Seton discusses his exhibition EVERYTHING WAS BEAUTIFUL AND NOTHING HURT with The Australian Financial Review's Stephen Todd. Exhibition Viewing: 3PM - 3.30PM In Conversation: 3.30PM - 4.30PM FREE EVENT. RSVP's required due to limited seating. The Lock-Up 90 Hunter Street Newcastle Sunday
