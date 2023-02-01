Newcastle Herald
Tea Gardens ferry service likely to cease operating due to the build-up of sand in the Myall River

Matthew Kelly
Updated February 3 2023 - 7:22am, first published February 2 2023 - 5:00am
Y-Knot ferry operator Noel Gaunt at Tea Gardens on Thursday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

The operator of the Nelson Bay to Tea Gardens ferry service says the build-up of sand near the Myall River entrance will make it impossible to run the service within a few months.

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

